New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the National Water Awards on Tuesday to various states, districts, panchayats and schools for their exemplary work in the field of water resources management.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have secured the first, second and third prizes, respectively, in the best state category.

Also Read | RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022: Apply For 294 Posts at rbi.org.in; Check Details Here.

The Jal Shakti ministry, in a statement, said the awards are expected to usher in a water consciousness in the minds of people of the country and will help in bringing a behavioral change.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, will give away 57 awards to states, organizations and others in 11 different categories to encourage and recognize their work in the field of water resources management.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro: Mumbaikar to Get Two New Lines Dahisar-DN Nagar and Dahisar East-Andheri East Operational in Early April.

The 11 categories are - best state, best district, best village panchayat, best urban local body, best media (print & electronic), best school, best institution/RWA/religious organization for campus usage, best industry, best NGO, best water user association, and best industry for CSR activity.

This is the third edition of th eNational Water Awards.

The National Water Award was launched by the Jal Shakti Ministry in 2018.

National Water Awards have provided a good opportunity to start-ups as well as leading organizations to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to adopt the best water resources management practices in India.

The President will also launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign 2022 during the event.

The 'Catch the Rain' campaign will continue to be implemented this year till November 30, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)