Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) Both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Monday claimed there was cross-voting in favour of their candidates in the Presidential election.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told media persons that the possibility of cross-voting could not be ruled out.

Voting is through a secret ballot in the presidential election. Thakur said if the Congress MLAs have cast their votes according to their conscience, some of them would have supported NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, who comes from a very humble background.

Senior Congress leader Ram Lal Thakur said since joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha is a former BJP leader, there is every possibility of cross voting in his favour.

Some BJP MLAs may have cast votes in Sinha's favour, he added.

State Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh said she welcomed a tribal woman as a presidential candidate but Congress MLAs voted in support of Yashwant Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ram Lal Thakur said ballot papers should be used in assembly and parliamentary elections as well.

The legislator from Naina Deviji told media persons in the assembly that if ballot papers can be used for presidential election, they can be used in state and Lok Sabha elections as well instead of EVMs.

