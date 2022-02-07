New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address slammed the Centre for failing to provide a blueprint for the future and not addressing the problems faced by the country.

"It is expected from the President's Address that the real state of the country is presented before the parliament. Achievements of the government are acknowledged and the country is made aware of the challenges. Blueprint of the future is presented. It failed to do so," Sharma said in Rajya Sabha.

"This is not sarcasm but whoever wrote it (the President's Address), did injustice to the President," he said.

"This challenges the intelligence of the people and negates the difficult situation before the country,' he added.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

