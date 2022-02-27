President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates photo and archival exhibition on conservation and presentation of proposed Kaziranga Elevated Corridor

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, in presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, inaugurated a photo and archival exhibition on conservation and presentation of the proposed Kaziranga Elevated Corridor at Kohora in Kaziranga.

It may be noted that the exhibition essentially depicted the big five namely the rhino, elephant, tiger, swamp deer and wild buffalo.

The exhibition also highlighted different sections like the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park, annual floods, forest protection force and other protection measures, the ecstatic natural beauty of Kaziranga National Park among others.

The exhibition also showcased a large elephant tusk, large rhino horn, Sambar and Swamp deer antler.

Another section of the exhibition displayed the names of forest martyrs who laid down their lives in the protection of wildlife.

Sarma, while welcoming the President along with the first lady Savita Kovind, said that he considers it his privilege to accompany the President to inaugurate the exhibition which proudly projected the undiluted beauty of the Kaziranga along with its verdant and unique biodiversity.

"The visit of the President to Kaziranga the world heritage site will definitely encourage the park authority along with its forest guards and other fringe workers and NGOs to work more diligently to sustain its conservation works and take them to a greater height," he said.

Sarma also expressed his gratitude to the President for his guidance which will definitely help the government to set new examples for the Kaziranga Model of conservation and protection to be emulated elsewhere.

Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora along other dignitaries were present also on the occasion.

Later the Assam Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues saw the President off at Rowriah airport, Jorhat after the President concluded his three-day Assam visit. (ANI)

