New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday slammed the previous AAP government, accusing it of doing nothing for the development of mandis in the national capital, instead making them hubs of corruption.

The Chief Minister said that her government will make a plan to modernise the mandis.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"The condition of all the mandis in Delhi is so bad that no work has been done in these mandis in the last 10-15 years," she told reporters after inspecting Azadpur Mandi in North Delhi. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra accompanied the chief minister.

The Chief Minister said there are so many problems in the mandi to be solved.

Also Read | Who Is Basharat Ahmed Khan, Owner of 'Car Lounge' Arrested for Illegally Importing Luxury Cars Such As Rolls-Royce and Toyota Land Cruiser Into India?.

"There are so many problems regarding cleanliness, roads, and security systems here, while hundreds of people are working here. No development work has been done here, the Aam Aadmi Party made it a hub of corruption," she said.

"Today we are visiting it, and a plan will be made to modernise it... The system will be renovated by strengthening security," she added.

When asked about the demand for a boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan by Indian tourists and businessmen, she said, "If any country gets involved in any way against India, the people of India will boycott it in every way... India is united against the supporters of terrorism..."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Friday said that the traders from across the country will take a final call on ending business relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan for extending support to Pakistan during its recent conflict with India following Operation Sindoor.

He said that trade leaders were gathering in Delhi, coming from 24 states, to raise their voice against both nations, Turkey and Azerbaijan, for extending support to Pakistan. Khandelwal added that traders in the country have resolved to end business relations with any country that takes a stand against India.

"The traders (or trade leaders) from 24 states in the country have come to Delhi for a meeting. They are here to raise their voice against Turkey and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan. They will take a final decision on ending business (trade) relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. All traders in India are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and any country that will stand against India, the traders will not support that and will refrain from doing business with that nation," Khandelwal told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)