Aizawl, Apr 25 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Mizoram on May 5 to attend a convocation programme of a university, an official said on Monday.

Kovind will be in the northeastern state for the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril in Aizawl, she said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 24th Roza of Ramadan on April 26 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

A detailed itinerary of the president's visit is awaited.

This will be Kovind's second visit to Mizoram after he became president in July 2017.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by Uncles on Busy Meerut Street as Passersby Watch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)