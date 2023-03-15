Sambhal (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) The body of a 55-year-old priest was found Wednesday in a room on the premises of a temple in this district, police said suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The body of Roshan Lal Saini (55), priest in the Shiva temple located in the Chandausi Kotwali area, was found in a room, SP Chakresh Mishra said.

There are marks on the head suggesting that he was murdered after being attacked with a heavy stone, he said.

Dog squad and surveillance team have been deployed in the investigation, the SP said, adding that a case of some old quarrel has come to the fore in the probe done so far and two people have been detained.

Initial probe suggested involvement of an acquaintance in the murder as some eatables have also been found at the spot, he added.

