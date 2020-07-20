Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Priests performed Rudrabhishek with over one lakh Shivalingams on the third Monday of 'Sawan' month at Aishbagh Ram Leela Ground here.

Ahead of the event, the place was sanitised with the organisers providing face shields and masks to the priests in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amarnath Mishra, a member of the organising committee, said usually the programme is done in the first week of Sawan but due to COVID-19, it was shifted.

"We are celebrating Somvati Amavasya. Rudrabhishek was done with around 1.35 lakh Shivalingams on 25 tables. We prayed to God to help us find a cure for coronavirus and end the pandemic," Mishra told ANI.

He said only a limited number of people were allowed and others took part online.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be an auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

Mondays during the Sawan month have special significance for devotees, many of whom observe fast and visit temples.

The festival is celebrated in North India predominantly. (ANI)

