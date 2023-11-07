Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 6 (ANI): Amid the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Faridabad District Administration has announced that the primary schools will remain shut till November 12.

Meanwhile, online classes will be conducted for the children, said the District Administration.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Student Slap Case: Supreme Court Asks Uttar Pradesh Government To Facilitate Admission of Affected Child.

"All pre-schools, pre-primary, and primary classes in physical form are ordered to be discontinued from November 7, 2023, till further orders in Faridabad district. This applies to both private and government schools", an official statement read.

"The suspension of offline classes will remain in effect until further orders. The situation will be continuously monitored and decisions regarding the resumption of offline classes will be made based on the prevailing air quality conditions and government directions", it added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Including Husband Booked for Gang-Raping Woman in Pilibhit.

Fridabad's AQI touched 500-mark today, which falls under the 'severe +' category, posing grave threats to the citizens' health.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.

The cases of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are the major sources of air pollution in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)