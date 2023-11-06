Pilibhit, November 6: Three people have been booked here for allegedly gang-raping a woman, police said on Monday. The accused include the woman's husband, a truck driver. According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she got married in 2018 and her husband started harassing her soon after. The woman's husband forced her into prostitution and asked her to earn Rs 5,000 every day. When she refused, he would beat her up, the complaint stated. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three-Year-Old Girl Raped by Teen Neighbour in Mathura

On the night of August 8, the complainant's husband came home with two men. The two men raped the woman in front of her husband and paid him Rs 2,500 each, said Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Station House Officer, Sungarhi Kotwali. When the woman protested, her husband beat her up and threatened her with triple talaq, he said. Lucknow Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife to Death in Presence of Their Two Children, Jumps off Balcony

On the basis of the woman's complaint, her husband and the other two men have been booked on charges of gang rape, assault and dowry harassment. An investigation is underway, Shukla said.

