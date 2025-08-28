New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali on his birth anniversary, describing him as an enduring icon of social justice and empowerment, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to Mahatma Ayyankali on his Jayanti. He is remembered as an icon of social justice and empowerment. He was also deeply passionate about knowledge and learning. His efforts will continue motivating generations to work towards a just and equitable society."

Mahatma Ayyankali was a prominent social reformer from Kerala, known for his contributions to the upliftment of marginalised communities and his advocacy for education and equality.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated predominantly in Western Odisha.

"Wishing everyone a joyous Nuakhai. This cherished festival is a reminder of our deep gratitude to the farmers whose hard work sustains us all. May there be good health, prosperity and happiness in every home. Nuakhai Juhar!," PM Modi wrote on X.

Nuakhai is observed a day after Ganesh Chaturthi and is marked by offering the season's first grains to deities, followed by community feasts and cultural festivities.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all on the auspicious occasion, saying, "Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion, filled with devotion and faith, bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In another message, the Prime Minister marked the 11th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), recognising its impact on financial inclusion.

"When the last mile is financially connected, the entire nation moves forward together. That is exactly what the PM Jan Dhan Yojana achieved. It enhanced dignity and gave people the power to script their own destiny," Modi said on a social media post. (ANI)

