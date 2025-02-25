Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025, aimed at fostering innovation and sustainable development in the State.

The Prime Minister had arrived in the State a day earlier and visited exhibitions showcasing a wide range of investment opportunities in the State.

Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita will also be present at the summit, while Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually address a session.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Went to the exhibitions of Advantage Assam, showcasing the wide range of investment opportunities in the state. Here are some glimpses."

The investment summit in Assam will include an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions and 14 thematic sessions. A comprehensive exhibition illustrating the state's economic landscape is also part of the summit.

The event has generated excitement among investors, with many sharing their perspectives and plans to invest in Assam.

Purushottam Punamchand Singhal, Group CEO,TWI Group, said, "I am delighted to be here at Advantage 2.0. The event is beautifully organized, and we are privileged to witness the business environment created by our honourable Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa, under the guidance of Prime Minister Mr Modi. It's inspiring to see delegates from over 60 countries. We are installing two major plants: one for a bamboo-based pulp mill to reduce India's reliance on pulp imports, and another for electric hybrid motorcycles, a world-first innovation by Krishna Global Ventures. These initiatives will help India become self-sufficient, reduce environmental impact, and provide affordable transportation for common people."

Dr Uttam Singhal, MD, TWI Group, said, "The event is highly beneficial for all business communities as well as for the local people of Assam. It's not only about Assam, but about the growing India, and how we can grow India together. We are privileged and honoured to be invited. Words are inadequate to express how Mr. Modi is transforming India, especially the Northeast. Ten years ago, the Northeast was hardly known across India. There was little discussion on improving the lives of women, the common man, and the general lifestyle of the people. But now, Mr. Modi has shifted the focus towards the Northeast, especially Assam and the other states. He is working to improve the lifestyle of the people, generate economic growth, and create employment opportunities for everyone."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi participated in a grand Jhumoir Binandini programme in Guwahati and said it was an "experience that touched the soul."

Praising the culture of tea tribes in Assam in a post on X, the PM lauded the mega event organised for him.

"Every moment of Jhumoir Binandini was pure magic! This was an experience that touched the soul. As we celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, this programme beautifully merges history, culture and emotion. The culture of the tea tribes, their spirit and their deep connection to the land--it all came alive today. I compliment all the artists who took part in this programme. I bow to the culture and traditions of Assam!" read the PM's X post. (ANI)

