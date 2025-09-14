Darrang, Assam [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of several developmental projects of Rs. 6,500 crore in Darrang, Assam on Sunday.

While addressing the crowd in Darrang, PM Modi claimed that their government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These projects will further reinforce this dedication to achieving this vision.

"Development projects worth approximately Rs. 6,500 crore have been initiated from this platform. Our double-engine government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These projects will further reinforce our dedication to achieving this vision," said PM Modi.

In his speech, the prime minister emphasised that Viksit Bharat is a dream for young people and North East India plays a very significant role in achieving this resolve.

"The entire country is today uniting and moving forward for the construction of Viskist Bharat. Especially our young companions. For them, a developed India is both a dream and a resolve. Our North East has a very significant role in the fulfilment of this resolve... 25 years of the 21st century have passed. Now the next part of the 21st century belongs to the East, to the North East..." added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also asserted that the government of India is committed to enhancing connectivity in the region of Northeast India.

"Connectivity plays a crucial role in the development of any region, and our government is committed to enhancing connectivity in the Northeast. This includes developing physical infrastructure such as roads, railways, and airways, as well as digital connectivity through 5G, the internet, and broadband services. These advancements are transforming lives and driving business growth, paving the way for a brighter future..." added PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam. During his visit, he laid the foundation stone for several important projects, including the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) School, and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Nursing College in Darrang district.

Additionally, he also laid the foundation of the Guwahati Ring Road Project, which aims to enhance urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and improve connectivity in and around the capital city. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra River, which is expected to boost connectivity and promote socio-economic growth in the region.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event. He presented a memento to PM Modi, marking Krishak Swahid Diwas in remembrance of the 1894 massacre in Darrang. (ANI)

