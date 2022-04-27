New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Newly appointed principal scientific advisor to the government Ajay Kumar Sood on Wednesday discussed with Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh the roadmap for making start-ups sustainable through appropriate funding and technological interventions.

The minister asked Sood to come out with a draft policy to identify potential start-ups that could be funded and given technological help by organisations such as the Technology Development Board and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

He also mooted the idea of roping in the industry for giving a big push to the start-up ecosystem, a statement from the ministry said.

Further, the minister discussed with the principal scientific advisor the roadmap for effective implementation of 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'.

"He underlined that under the draft of Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP), issues like inviting public suggestions for adding words related to start-up and innovation, adopting ways to put India among the top five countries in terms of quality of research outcome by 2030, targeting 30 per cent participation of women in science by 2030, taking India within top three global leaders in science, technology and innovation by 2030 and how India can achieve 'Atma Nirbharta' (self dependence) in technology by 2030 needed constant brainstorming, the statement read.

Singh also advised Sood to explore the possibility of integrating scholarships and grants under the Ministries of Education and Minority Affairs into a single portal. He was of the opinion that integration of various departments and thereby avoiding overlaps will result in better output of every department.

He flagged the issue of Unified Media Technology Centre (UMTC) at Vigyan Prasar and stressed that the same must be made fully functional within a month. The minister assured that the budget for the purpose will be taken care of, but said Vigyan Prasar, whose objective is to serve the country's science popularisation agenda, should focus more on visuals and creative media.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the soon-to-be-convened National Science Conclave and suggested that thematic and state-specific discussions involving states, industry representatives and other stakeholders, could be included.

Further, Singh asked Sood to oversee the implementation of Science and Technology solutions to 200-odd problems received from 38 line ministries on priority. He directed the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research to lead its implementation by coordinating with various departments and complete the process within two months.

