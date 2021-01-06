Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Odisha government has given compulsory retirement to seven officials including a DIG prison from service on grounds of corruption and inefficiency.

The six other officials who have been given compulsory retirement include a Commandant, a Deputy Commandant, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), a Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and two mines officials, as per the communique issued by the state government on Tuesday.

The officials are Gopabandhu Mallick, Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), Snigdharani Mishra, Koraput CDPO, Ekanta Priya Nayak, OSAP Commandant, Goutam Mallick, DSP, Debendranath Behera, Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) Deputy Commandant, Satyabrata Rout, junior mining officer and Ramesh Chandra Panda, junior mining officer.

Earlier on December 30, the state government had given compulsory retirement to six officials.

According to the state government, a total of 104 officials have been given compulsory retirement during the last year. (ANI)

