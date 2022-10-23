New Delhi, October 23: The Delhi administration has issued an order banning private construction in Anand Vihar and adjoining areas till further orders in view of the rising air pollution levels there.

"The air quality index at Anand Vihar and adjoining areas measured 410 on October 22. Hence, the Commission for Air Quality Management has taken serious note of it and instructed that necessary precautionary and dust mitigation measures be taken to control rising air quality index in the above areas," the order issued on Saturday said. Delhi Records 'poor' Air Quality for 8th Consecutive Day.

"Therefore... it is directed to all concerned to stop private construction with immediate effect till further direction. Non-compliance of the direction will be viewed seriously," it read.

According to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), if air quality turns "severe" (AQI 401 to 450) authorities are required to enforce a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except on essential projects (like railways, metros, airports, ISBTs, national security/defence-related projects of national importance) and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works. GRAP is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi. Air Pollution in India: Mere 50% of Funds Released Under National Clean Air Programme Utilised.

Stage one in a case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for 'very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

