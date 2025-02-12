New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday questioned the BJP-led government over a media report concerning the relaxation of protocols for a renewable energy park near the Pakistan border being developed by Adani Group and asked if "one person's business interest bigger than the question of national security".

Attacking the government, she said in a post on X that "border security rules were changed".

"Has the process of handing over all the resources of the country to the Prime Minister's 'friend' reached such a point that even the border security rules are being changed?" she asked.

She attacked a report carried by the British newspaper Guardian.

"According to this news, India's border security rules were changed for Adani's energy park. It is written that senior army officers expressed apprehensions about the obstacles in border security and surveillance work but they were not heard. The security responsibilities of the army are being made difficult and sensitive to give cheap land and business benefits to the Prime Minister's friend. Is one person's business interest bigger than the question of national security?" Priyanka Gandhi asked.

Adani Green Energy Limited is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant on barren land at Khavda in Kutch of Gujarat over an area of 538 sq km.

Upon completion, it will be the largest power plant on the planet, irrespective of energy source.

Adani Green Energy Limited is investing about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the mega project.

As part of India's commitment to climate mitigation, the country plans to produce 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity by 2030. (ANI)

