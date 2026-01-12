New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to the country's youth on the occasion of National Youth Day.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great philosopher, thinker, and monk, Shri Swami Vivekananda Ji, I offer my humble salutations to him and extend my heartiest greetings to all of you on National Youth Day. Swami Vivekananda Ji, through his revolutionary and inclusive thoughts, delivered the message of humanity to the nation and the world. He strengthened the values of Indian philosophy on global platforms and, by advancing the progressive idea of harmony among all religions, brought pride to the country. His thoughts will forever guide the youth of the nation."

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. He highlighted Swami Vivekananda's enduring legacy in elevating Indian culture on the global stage.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great ascetic Swami Vivekananda Ji, I offer my humble salutations to him. Swami Vivekananda Ji elevated India's culture onto the global stage through his profound thoughts. His ideals will forever continue to inspire every Indian."

Earlier, PM Modi said that Swami Vivekananda remains a "powerful source of inspiration for India's youth," and his personality and works continue to strengthen the resolve for a developed India

"My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a developed India. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions," PM Modi wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to the spiritual leader, highlighting that his "teachings will continue to inspire humanity."

"I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world. Swamiji instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation building. His teachings will continue to inspire humanity," the President wrote on X.

National Youth Day, observed every year on January 12, marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendranath Datta, was born in Kolkata on 12 January 1863.

Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission on 1 May 1897, which would bring together monks and laypeople to propagate Practical Vedanta and various forms of social service.

Swami Vivekananda is always remembered all over the world for his address at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893, which led the western intelligentsia to turn around and recognise the great culture and tradition India has had since time immemorial. (ANI)

