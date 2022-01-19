New Delhi, January 19: Priyanka Maurya, a face of the 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign of Congress in Uttar Pradesh, is mulling over joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after she was denied a ticket to contest in the UP assembly elections.

Asked whether she would join the BJP, Maurya, who was seen in the party office in Lucknow earlier on Wednesday, indicated that she may join the ruling party in the state. "Probably, yes. I have worked a lot in the field but ticket distribution was pre-planned. I was not given a ticket, but I was a deserving candidate," she told ANI.

"Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon is a slogan but Congress didn't give me a chance to fight," she added. Maurya, who is a vice president of Mahila Congress in Uttar Pradesh, said she will take the final decision soon. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal Resigns from Post, Quits Samajwadi Party.

The Congress was holding 'marathons' across the state as part of its 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign ahead of assembly elections but these have been postponed in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

