Lucknow, January 19: Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal on Wednesday stepped down from his post and also resigned from the primary membership of the Samajwadi Party.

Nitin Agarwal who was also Samajwadi Party MLA from Hardoi constituency got elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh assembly in October 2021. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Lead BJP's Star Campaigners for UP Polls, Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi Excluded.

He joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2018 along with his father and former SP leader Naresh Agarwal, however, he was still an MLA from the SP government when elected as Deputy Speaker of UP assembly.

