Lucknow, Oct 5 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to the kin of farmers and the journalist killed in the Lakhimpur violence over the phone from the Sitapur guest house, where she has been detained, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Congress leader Lalan Kumar said she talked to the kin of farmers Lavpreet Singh, Nakshatra Singh and journalist Rajast Kahsyap, extending her condolences.

Congress workers had gone to villages of the farmers to ensure that she talks to the victim families, he said.

Priyanka, however, is firm on her resolve to reach Lakhimpur Kheri and meet the bereaved families personally, he said.

Kumar said Congress workers have been continuously staging protests against Priyanka's detention, demanding justice for the dead farmers and the arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son.

Party workers have been staging protests in Sitapur and other places to press for these demands and also held a "mashal protest" in Sitapur, Kumar said.

Priyanka was detained in Sitapur on Monday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers and the journalist, died during a protest over Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit.

