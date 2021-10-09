Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday on a surprise visit to a Dalit village in Lucknow picked up a broom and cleaned the floors, in response to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark on her sweeping the floor of a Sitapur guesthouse.

Terming the broom as a symbol of simplicity and self-respect, Priyanka Gandhi said that millions of women and sweepers sweep every day.

"The Chief Minister has insulted the women, Dalits and workers of this country and I visited Valmiki Mandir and swept there to change his mindset," she said.

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi's act of sweeping the floor, Adityanath had earlier in the day responded had said the public wanted them to be fit only for this and they have become so (janata unko usi layak banana chahti, aur usi layak bana diya).

The Congress leader on Friday visited a colony of Indira Nagar in Lucknow and cleaned the area with a broom.

Speaking to ANI, Gandhi hit out at Yogi Adityanath and said that his remark insulted crores of women and workers of the country.

"Is this the mindset that a chief minister should have?" Congress General Secretary further questioned.

She further took to Twitter in Hindi to say that all district committees of the Congress party will clean Valmiki temples on Saturday. She also said that the country won't tolerate the insult of crores of women and Dalits.

On Monday the Congress had posted clips of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping the floor of the guest house in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh where she was detained following an attempt to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violent clashes on Sunday. (ANI)

