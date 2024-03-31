New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who reached Delhi on Sunday to attend INDIA bloc's grand rally at the Ramlila Maidan slammed the BJP and alleged that deploying central investigation agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department to raise donations for the ruling party is a "new invention."

"As far as corruption is concerned, it is a long list. Why have we not got donations? It is a new invention that ED, CBI and IT are deployed and donations are raised. The BJP will not say anything about this corruption. No one in the universe has lied as much as the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)," Yadav said speaking to ANI on Sunday after reaching Delhi.

Expressing confidence that the BJP may lose power in the Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said, "BJP's concern is that it is going (from power). While we are coming to Delhi, the Prime Minister is going away from here. It has already been decided who is coming to Delhi and who is going out from here today."

Continuing his attack at the BJP, Yadav said, "The BJP is being criticised all over the world after Arvind Kejriwal's arrest...All of this is being done based on an accusation by an individual. Moreover, the government can do whatever they please. This has been proved.."

In a show of strength against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam and several other issues, the leaders of the INDIA bloc held a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1.

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also attended the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)

