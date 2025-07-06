New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended a 35-year-old man, who evaded arrest for five years, from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly killing a businessman and looting Rs 7 lakh from him at Maurya Enclave here, an official said on Sunday.

Ashish Kumar was declared a proclaimed offender in a 2015 dacoity-cum-murder case lodged at the Maurya Enclave police station under multiple Indian Penal code (IPC) sections, including those for murder, robbery and criminal conspiracy, as well as under provisions of the Arms Act, he said.

While three of Kumar's co-accused have already been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, he was on the run and was declared a proclaimed offender by a sessions court in Rohini on January 4, 2023.

Kumar, who worked as a labourer at a mobile phone-manufacturing plant in Greater Noida, was apprehended on June 6.

Police said Kumar was drawn into a criminal conspiracy by his friend Amit, who was involved in illegal activities. In 2015, Kumar joined Amit, Adil, Shahbad alias Kaddu and Shahbad in a plan to rob a businessman in Delhi. They allegedly looted Rs 7 lakh from the victim and killed him when he resisted.

Kumar reportedly received Rs 1.5 lakh as his share. In 2020, he was granted interim bail for 45 days, which was later extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he failed to surrender after the extensions expired, leading to him being declared a proclaimed offender.

