Madikeri (KTK), Aug 23 (PTI) The Kodagu district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, there by denying permission for Congress' protest and BJP's 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha'.

Both the events are scheduled on August 26.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, aimed at maintaining peace, and law and order in the district.

The order bans all kinds of gatherings of more than five persons, processions, rallies, protests, victory celebrations, bursting of crackers, protests wearing a black dress, waving black flags, shouting, inciting slogans using loudspeakers, during the period.

No events other than pre scheduled marriages, naming and housewarming ceremonies, and government programmes, can be held, it said.

All kinds of fairs have been banned across the district, it further said, adding that, inciting banners or flags should not be installed on vehicles, anyone carrying weapons in public or making any kind of speeches have also been prohibited.

Noting that more than a lakh people each would be participating in both Congress and BJP's event respectively, along with the senior leaders of both parties from other districts, the order said maintenance of communal harmony and law and order was a priority in Kodagu district, which is communally sensitive.

Also, the district administration also banned liquor sale across the district on August 25 and 26, in the public interest and to maintain law and order situation.

Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders and workers have planned to lay a siege to the SP's office in Kodagu, on August 26, following the incidents of eggs being hurled at his car and black flags being waved during his visit to Kodagu on August 18, which the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly had termed it as a "state sponsored" protest.

The former CM had alleged that there was no law and order, and that the police officers in Kodagu had "malintentions" and had colluded with RSS, Bajrang Dal and Sangh Parivar, and had allowed the incident to take place.

Activists of Hindu organisations and BJP had protested against Siddaramaiah that day against his "Why put Savarkar's photo in Muslim area?" remarks.

The BJP also has called for a Jana Jagruthi Samavesha, a convention, on the same day at the Gandhi Maidan here.

