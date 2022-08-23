Motorola launched the Moto Edge S30 Pro and the Moto X30 Pro, along with the Moto Razr 2022 a couple of weeks ago. Now, the company is planning to introduce the Edge 30 Fusion soon in the global market. Last week, renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion were leaked online by a tipster, revealing its design. Now, the device is listed on the Geekbench website with the codename tundra. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone scored 1,158 points in the single-core test and 3,444 points in the multi-core test. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and Adreno 660 GPU. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is said to be rebranded version of Moto Edge S30 Pro.

If the reports are to be believed then Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will flaunt a 6.55-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED screen, a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front snapper and more.

