Goa, August 23: Sonali Phogat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a popular Tik Tok star died of a heart attack in Goa on the night of Monday, 22 August.

The Haryana BJP had fielded Phogat as its candidate for the Adampur seat in the 2019 Assembly Elections in the state. Hours before her death, Phogat had posted a video on her Instagram account, also she had also changed her profile picture on Twitter. Sonali Phogat Dies: BJP Leader and TikTok Star Passes Away Due to Heart Attack in Goa.

Phogat had also participated in the 14th season of the reality show Big Boss. The Goa DGP Jaspal Singh confirmed the passing away of Sonali Phogat.

