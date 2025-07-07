Medininagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Prohibitory orders were imposed in a village in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday following a clash between two groups during Muharram procession, an official said.

At least three persons were injured in the clash that took place in Palhe village in the Patan police station area on Sunday evening.

"Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, earlier section 144 of CrPC, have been imposed for 48 hours from 6 am on Monday in the village as a precautionary measure," Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sameera S told PTI.

She said that the persons involved in the incident are being identified and statements of the injured are being recorded.

The peace committee is working in the area to calm the situation.

