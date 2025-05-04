Ranchi, May 4 (PTI) Prohibitory orders will be imposed in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, in view of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2025 on Sunday, an official said.

The examination is scheduled to be held in 22 centres in the city from 2 pm to 5 pm during the day, he said.

The prohibitory orders under the BNS section 163 will be in effect from 11 am to 8 pm on May 4 within a 200-metre radius of all NEET UG-2025 examination centres in the city, according to a statement issued by the Ranchi administration.

The orders restrict the assembly of five or more persons, using any sound application device, organising any kind of meeting or public gathering, carrying any type of weapons such as guns, rifles, revolvers, explosives, sticks, bows and arrows in the restricted area, it said.

In a bid to conduct a free and fair examination, the magistrate, senior police officials and security forces have been deployed in adequate numbers in all the centres, the official added.

