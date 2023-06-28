New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The NDMC on Wednesday approved a Rs 22 crore project to restore the Main Gole Market building as a museum, officials said.

First envisaged in 2006, the project is expected to begin within a month as the civic body has awarded a tender for the conservation. This will be the first museum of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies As Tree Branch Falls on His House in Goregaon.

A glass-dome roof structure in the central courtyard, ornamental fitting, subway, and lifts will be the unique features of the restored building, officials said, adding that the theme of the museum is yet to be decided.

"The tender process for the conservation project has been concluded and the work has been awarded to the lowest bidder," an official said.

Also Read | Report Fish Disease App: Centre Launches Mobile App To Report Fish Diseases.

According to an official document, the winning bid was nearly 18 per cent lower than the estimated renovation cost of more than Rs 26 crore.

The NDMC had last year approved a proposal for the conservation and restoration of the building.

The scope of work comprises rehabilitation and conservation of the Gole Market and redevelopment of the surrounding area, construction of a service block, and a subway between the block and the market building.

"The salient features are the glass dome roof structure at the central courtyard, the recasting of first-floor level, insulated roof structure, including a false ceiling, central air conditioning, ornamentals fitting and fixtures, service tunnel, and lifts," NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

The Gole Market was built in the 1920s as a subsidiary market of Connaught Place.

This is not the first time that renovation plans for the market is being planned. The project was accorded approval in September 2006 But the vacant site could not be handed over within the prescribed period due to various court cases and only work of façade renovation of adjoining blocks (Nirula Block and Emporia Block) was carried out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)