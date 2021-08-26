Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) Two retired officers of the Army and the CRPF and a social activist joined the BJP here on Thursday.

Inspector general (IG) CRPF (retd) Sudhir Singh, war veteran Col (retd) Gurbaksh Singh and social activist Arti Kour Gill joined the party at a function here in the presence of BJP national general secretary and prabhari J-K Tarun Chugh and state BJP president Ravinder Raina, a party statement said.

Chugh, while welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, said the BJP's policies are attracting people in large numbers to join the party.

He said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda, J-K is fast transforming into tourism capita from terrorism capital.”

He targeted former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for her “anti-national” remarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Raina said, "It was only the Modi-led government that took substantial steps to make sure that the democracy is strengthened at the grassroots level in J-K.”

