New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Monday said promotion of Hindi in government work is not just the task of a few departments but a shared responsibility of the society.

Speaking at the Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting organised by the ministry, he said that while notable progress has been made in expanding the use of Hindi, sustained efforts from all stakeholders are still essential.

The minister also touched upon practical challenges faced in promoting Hindi, such as the lack of qualified teachers in certain regions and administrative hurdles.

He called for a more dynamic engagement, encouraging stakeholders to go beyond formal meetings and contribute actively through regular communication and practical initiatives.

"Only through genuine, day-to-day commitment can we truly mainstream Hindi in all spheres of governance," the minister said, adding that the new generation in South India, regardless of the political narratives, is increasingly eager to learn Hindi, indicating a cultural shift.

Reflecting on the progress made in the last decade, Singh said the government's commitment to promoting Hindi has helped bridge many longstanding gaps.

He pointed out that historically, despite being the mother tongue for many, Hindi did not enjoy the formal acceptance in official communication that it deserved.

"Earlier, receiving or sending letters in Hindi was rare, and even recipients were hesitant to accept Hindi correspondence. That mindset has gradually changed," the minister said.

Indicating that globally, countries like France and Germany have preserved their languages and did not have to suffer the irony of being part of the Commonwealth framework, the minister said India's efforts to promote Hindi must be similarly rooted in pride and consistent practice rather than mechanical translation exercises.

He said that translation should aim to preserve the spirit and technical essence of communication rather than merely replacing English terms with Hindi ones.

Singh also called for innovative ways to strengthen Hindi usage across institutions and urged all stakeholders to see themselves as active contributors to this movement.

