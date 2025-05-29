New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Promotion of new-age gateway devices including vapes and e-cigarettes is rampant and goes unchecked despite clear laws, experts pointed out on Thursday.

The experts flagged the concerns during a seminar organised by 'Mothers Against Vaping', a united front of concerned mothers combating the escalating vaping crisis among the youth. Various experts put the spotlight on the role of promotions in targeting a new generation of young users through new-age gateway devices even as Mothers Against Vaping released a report titled 'Unmasking the Appeal -- How Vapes and E-Cigarettes Continue to be Promoted Unabated in India'.

"Why is the industry using new tactics to attract our youth? Because the industry needs new users to consume these new devices so that they can be turned into lifelong consumers.

"Hence, despite the ban on these products through the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, producers have found ways to circumvent the laws and promote e-cigarettes and vapes," said Avinash Sunthlia, Deputy Additional Director General (DADG), Health Ministry.

He said they also market these devices as safer alternatives for smoking cessation, but it is about recruiting new users for a lifetime of dependence.

"To spread awareness we have issued comprehensive guidelines for schools, initiated capacity-building programmes for teachers and are working closely with influencers and digital creators to speak up about the dangers of vaping," he added.

Jaspal Singh, Special Commissioner of Police for Protective Security, Delhi, pointed out that vapes are more dangerous than cigarettes because through such devices, one can even consume hard drugs.

"Based on my experience, several users have confessed to using vaping equipment for hard drug intake. What makes the threat more dangerous is the way these products are promoted. Manufacturers and sellers use tactics like influencer marketing on social media to glamorise these devices and target young users while avoiding direct accountability and prosecution," he said .

Singh said there has to be proper coordination between customs authorities, police authorities, transporter associations and even courier agencies to stem the rising tide of e-cigarettes and vapes.

"Also important is public involvement, but for that to happen, citizens need to be aware that these devices are banned in India. Therefore, it is critical that the government launch strong awareness campaigns to inform people about the illegality and dangers of these devices" he added.

Puducherry Secretary Padma Jaiswal said the government has made the law banning vaping and e-cigarettes because it has seen from its data that most of the users who are being affected by vaping are adolescents who are in schools and colleges.

"Being a mother myself, I am aware that vaping is rampant and the habit leaves a strong impact among the adolescents and the youth. They are attracted to these devices because they are promoted as a luxury, a style statement with the narrative that it is neither harmful nor punitive. Therefore, we need to raise the awareness that these electronic devices are banned in India," she added.

