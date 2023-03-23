Meerut (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) The district administration here has attached two plots worth Rs 9 Crore of BSP leader Haji Yakub Qureshi in Shakarpur village, police said on Thursday.

"Two plots of lands of Haji Yakub Qureshi which have been attached today are in the name of Haji Yakub Qureshi's wife Sanjeeda Begum. The properties were bought using the money earned through criminal activities," Circle Officer (CO) Kithore Rupali Roy said.

Haji Yakub Qureshi, who has been a minister in both BSP and SP governments, is currently lodged in Sonbhadra Jail. His sons Imran and Firoz are currently out on bail.

Police arrested his 10 employees in a raid on March 31, 2022, at Yakub's meat factory, where illegal meat packing was going on.

Seventeen people including Yakub, his wife and both sons were named by the police in the case.

In December, a case under the Gangsters Act was registered against Yakub Qureshi, his wife Shamjida Baigum, sons Firoz and Imran along with managers Mohit Tyagi, Mujeeb, and Faizab.

