India News | Property Dealer Wanted in Attempt to Murder Case Arrested

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A 27-year-old property dealer wanted in a case of attempt to murder was arrested from Baba Haridas Nagar, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Parvinder Sehrawat, a resident of Delhi's Matiala Extension area, they said.

While patrolling in Dichaon village around 4 pm on Sunday, police intercepted a man. He tried to flee but was nabbed by police after a brief chase, a senior police officer said.

A country-made pistol, along with three cartridges, was recovered from his possession, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sehrawat was involved in cases of attempt to murder, robbery, etc.

After checking the records, police found that a case of attempt to murder case was registered against him at Bindapur police station, the officer said.

