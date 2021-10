New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying that at a time when all the pillars of democracy are being "weakened", it is important to remember his contribution.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Patel by remembering his contribution to the cause of farmers, saying his struggle "inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of the farmers".

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"Today, when all the pillars of our democracy are being weakened, we have to remember the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He was also an important voice among the Congress leaders who built these pillars," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Protecting democracy is the real tribute to Sardar Patel, he said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "Iron Man" Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel raised the voice of farmers' rights and self-respect in the Bardoli Satyagraha.

"His (Patel's) struggle inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of the farmers and for their rights," she said.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "In this fight to keep India united; In this fight to ensure love triumphs over hate; In this fight to protect our farmers, our people, our nation; we remember Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, today & everyday."

The Centre observes October 31 as a day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" or "National Unity Day" to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)