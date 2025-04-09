Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the protectionist policies are not beneficial to anyone, highlighting the need for free trade among the countries.

He opposed the imposition of reciprocal tariff by the United States and said he sees a change in the role of China and America in the present day world.

“I don't have much knowledge of economy but as far as my understanding, I think free trade should be there among the nations which are going to be impacted (by the US decision)… if the US economy is hit, it will have an impact on the global economy,” the chief minister told reporters here.

He said it is strange that the country which has set an example of free trade is now working against free trade.

“Today you are seeing China more in favour of free trade instead of America. It is strange because America is now playing the role of China. I think they should play their own role as protectionist policies are not beneficial to anyone.

“When I was in (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee-led government and we had to remove the quantitative restrictions on imports, the highest pressure in the world trade organization was from America. Today the same country is imposing curbs using tariffs,” Abdullah said.

Asked about improvement in relations between India and China, the chief minister supported good relations with all neighbours and said “if our country's relation with China improves it is a good thing.”

However, he said China considers many parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as its part and “if China is ready to accept that Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are part of this country, it is good. Relations should improve (among the countries).”

