Hoshiarpur, Mar 13 (PTI) Workers of a cow shelter at Garhshankar near here staged a sit-in and blocked traffic at Banga chowk for about an hour in protest against the slaughtering of cows.

The workers of Sri Krishna Gaushala staged the protest after carcasses of at least 19 cows were found at a desolate place near railway track close to Jhans village near Tanda town on Saturday.

The protestors were demanding the arrest of the culprits behind the cow slaughtering incident.

They lifted the blockade after Deputy Superintendent of Police Narinder Singh assured them that all the culprits would soon be arrested.

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday had directed the state's director general of police to get a thorough probe conducted to book the culprits of this heinous crime.

