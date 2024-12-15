Itanagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Hundreds of people on Sunday demonstrated at the entry gate of Parong village in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district against the proposed deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for conducting a study to prepare the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the 11,000-mw Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The protestors shouted slogans against the government, raising socio-environmental concerns like displacement, loss of ancestral lands, and threats to biodiversity.

They also accused the government of violating the rights of the people and demanded immediate withdrawal of the security forces and suspension of the project.

The protestors were mostly from Parong, Riew, Geku, and Sitang villages in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The state government had set December 15 as the date for the deployment of the security forces.

In addition to the central forces, the state government will deploy state armed police forces for the PFR of the Siang dam project, officials said.

In the Upper Siang district, three companies of CAPFs will be deployed at Geku, Uggeng and Jengging. A platoon of the state police will be deployed at Yingkiong, they said.

In Siang district, two companies will be deployed in Begging village, two companies in Parong village and one company at the NHPC office in Boleng. A company of state police will also be deployed in Boleng, they added.

In the East Siang district, CAPFs will be deployed for the protection of the NHPC camp office in Pasighat.

On December 6, the Siang district administration had written to the Rebo-Perging circle officer to engage 'gaon buras' or village elders and panchayat leaders to help in the repair and maintenance of the Riew government primary school for the accommodation of the CAPF team.

The demonstrators claimed that the heavy security deployment was intended to intimidate locals opposing the project.

On August 30, anti-dam groups demonstrated on the Dite Dime bridge over the Siang river.

