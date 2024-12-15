Lucknow, December 15: The Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly is set to begin from Monday. The session will last for just five days but is likely to be stormy as the Opposition led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) will look to put down the government over its 'failures' on Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment drives and more.

Ahead of the Winter Session, an all-party meeting was convened on Sunday. The meeting, chaired by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, sought to bring an end to the differences and evolve a strategy for smooth proceedings of the House. At the all-party meeting, the Chief Minister, along with the Speaker, called for the cooperation of all parties to ensure the efficient functioning of the Assembly. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Inspires Us To Work Towards ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on His Death Anniversary.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that the constructive discussions in the House contribute to both the state's development and the resolution of public issues and hence, as public representatives, "we must address their concerns and problems with priority".

The Chief Minister also stated that the House serves as a platform for meaningful discussions that accelerate the state's development and resolve key issues. He urged that no disruptions should hinder the House's work and that everyone must work together to ensure its smooth operation. "The cooperation of all parties is essential to keep the House functioning effectively," he added. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Shatabdi Mahotsav in Varanasi (Watch Video).

Those present at the meeting included Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad, Congress MLA Anuradha Mishra Mona, Raghuraj Pratap Singh 'Raja Bhaiya' of Jansatta Dal, Anil Tripathi and more.

The Winter Session of both Houses of state legislature is proposed to be held from December 16 to 20. The supplementary budget is likely to be presented on December 17, followed by discussion on the next day. The legislative work will be done on December 19 and 20.

