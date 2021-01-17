New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital will celebrate Women Farmers Day on January 18 to respect the incomparable role of women in agriculture.

As per a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the platform for farm unions who are protesting at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's contentious farm laws, the day will be observed to exercise womens' agency in protests and every sphere.

The stage will be managed by women and all speakers on the day will be women.

The statement further said that no anti-social elements will be allowed to infiltrate the Kisan Republic Day Parade planned on January 26 to 'celebrate the day along with jawans of the country and uphold the pride of the nation'.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

