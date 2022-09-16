Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Protests and counter-protests over corruption charges against the TMC government rocked the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday with MLAs of both the ruling party and the opposition BJP shouting slogans against each other and staging protests inside the assembly premises.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP wanted to table an adjournment motion on various alleged corruption charges against the TMC government and sought permission from Speaker Biman Banerjee to discuss it.

The speaker denied the permission to read the adjournment motion citing that the matter is "sub-judice".

Following this, BJP MLAs started shouting slogans against the TMC government and flashed posters on SSC corruption, in which former state parliamentary affairs minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in August.

Meanwhile, TMC MLAs also shouted slogans against Adhikari's recent comment during the BJP's protest March – where he had said, "Don't touch my body" to women police officers who tried to detain him.

Following the chaos and repeated attempts to appease the legislators, Banerjee adjourned the house for recess.

Later the BJP MLAs sat on the staircase of the assembly and shouted slogans against the government.

"The TMC government is afraid of conducting a discussion on the SSC scam. The present state government is the most corrupt regime the state has witnessed since independence," Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, carrying placards written "Don't touch my body", senior TMC MLAs took out a protest march inside the assembly premises and shouted slogans against the BJP.

"The kind of comments that the Leader of the opposition had made is not only derogatory but it also reflects his male chauvinist attitude and disrespect towards the women community," state industry minister Shashi Panja said.

