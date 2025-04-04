Imphal, Apr 4 (PTI) Protests were held in Manipur's Imphal Valley on Friday after the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in Parliament.

About 200 people had gathered at the Santhel Idgah in Imphal West district and held a demonstration.

Santhel United Development Committee had organised the demonstration.

The demonstrators raised concerns about the bill's impact on the autonomy and administration of Waqf properties.

Similar protests were also held at Keirao Makting in Imphal East district.

Protesters urged the government to withdraw the bill and engage with the Muslim community to address their concerns.

The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The bill aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh hailed the bill, claiming that it sets the foundation for a more equitable and just future.

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament represents a landmark step. These bills will empower those who have long been excluded from opportunities, providing them with the means to actively participate in the growth of our society," he said in a post on X.

"By strengthening transparency in the management of Waqf properties and ensuring that marginalized voices are heard, this legislation sets the foundation for a more equitable and just future. It is a significant move towards bridging gaps and ensuring that no one is left behind," the BJP leader said.

