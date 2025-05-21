New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was proud of the security forces who killed 27 Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Reacting to the development, PM Modi said on X, "Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people."

CPI-Maoist general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the topmost leader and backbone of the Naxal movement, was among the 27 dreaded Maoists killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

Shah also said this is for the first time in three decades of India's battle against Naxalism that a general secretary-ranked leader has been neutralised by the security forces.

