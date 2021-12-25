New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Covaxin has a proven record for safety and efficacy from all the variants of COVID-19, said Bharat Biotech after its vaccine received emergency usage approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for kids aged between 12-18 years.

"Covaxin has established a proven record for safety and efficacy in adults for the original variant and subsequent variants," says the official release.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Update: Citizens Above 60 with Co-morbidities Can Avail ‘Precaution Dose’ Against Coronavirus on Advice of Doctor, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Covaxin has established a proven record for safety and efficacy in adults for the original variant and subsequent variants. We have documented excellent safety and immunogenicity data readouts in Children," it added.

Bharat Biotech expressed gratitude to the Union Health Ministry, Drugs Controller General of India and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation "for their diligent review of all data and for their fastidious approval process."

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccination for Children Aged 15-18 Years to Start From January 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Bharat Biotech also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "for his visionary leadership during this pandemic." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)