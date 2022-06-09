Hyderabad, June 9 (PTI) Telangana Minister for SC Development Koppula Eshwar on Thursday instructed official concerned to ensure that youth pay special attention towards achieving success in UPSC and State Group 1 services competitive exams.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation to Engage WhatsApp to Build Better Connect Between Government and Grassroots.

Eshwar also directed the authorities to ensure expeditious grant of Overseas Scholarships as well take measures to further improve facilities in welfare hostels such as Digital Classrooms and solar powered water heaters for the convenience of students.

Also Read | Karnataka Textbook Revision Row: Congress Rejects Revised Textbooks, Stages Protest.

The minister held a review meeting with senior officials on SC welfare and study circles.

He also told the officials that the SC youth, besides within their quota, should be able to compete with students of general category.

Commissioner of SC Development Yogita Rana and SC Study Circle Director Venugopal Rao also attended the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)