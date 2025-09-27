Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the government has provided 20,036 government jobs so far, including the die-in-harness scheme, with transparency, and it is working to swiftly fill the remaining vacancies, a press release by Tripura CMO stated.

Addressing the distribution ceremony for job aspirants for the posts of GDMO (General Duty Medical Officer) and Librarian at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala on Friday, CM Saha said that doctors are born to save the lives of others, and the respect of doctors depends on providing proper services to the common man.

He said that today, 214 GDMO offers are being distributed. Out of these, 142 are men and 72 are women.

The Chief Minister said, "They have to remember their parents, siblings, and guardians, because of whom they have become doctors today. Offers have also been made for the post of Librarian (12). There was a shortage of librarians in various schools in the state, because no school runs without a librarian. Libraries are a matter of trust and confidence. Students go there and read books. Many of them cannot buy books, or it is not possible to buy so many books. And now e-libraries and digital libraries have become available."

"An environment for studying is present in libraries. In this regard, librarians have a special role. Books and papers should be at their fingertips. The responsibility of librarians is no less than that of teachers," Manik Saha added.

As per the release, Saha, who is also the Health Minister, said that the respect of doctors depends on providing proper service to the common people in society.

"They have to prove themselves through their work. A stethoscope is the ornament of doctors. There is a matter of respect involved between the stethoscope and the white coat. It should be remembered that the patients are the victims. So the job of doctors is to tolerate them. If you behave well, you will always win. That is why everyone should behave well. There are many doctors who are legendary people; they have worked silently for society. They are the ones who have been able to establish themselves in society," he said.

CM Saha informed that efforts are being made to make the ratio of patients and doctors as per the NMC or the World Health Organisation, and more doctors will be appointed in the coming days.

The event was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Kiran Gitte, Director of the Department of Health Dr Tapan Majumder, Mission Director of the National Health Mission Saju Wahid A, Director of the Department of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Dr Nirmal Sarkar, Principal of AGMC Professor Dr Anup Kumar Saha, Director of Education N. C. Sharma, and other eminent doctors and officials, the CMO said. (ANI)

