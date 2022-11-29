New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore so far this fiscal on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

GeM CEO P K Singh said that going by the trend, the numbers may reach Rs 1.80 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal.

"Today we have crossed Rs one lakh crore figure. Our target for this fiscal was Rs 1.5 lakh crore but going by the trend we may reach Rs 1.80 lakh crore," Singh told reporters here.

The top five states that are buying from the portal include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

