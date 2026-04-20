BusinessWire India

Basel [Switzerland]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: SynSmart Rasayan Research Private Limited and Amporin Pharmaceuticals AG today announced a collaboration to develop breakthrough small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of deadly degenerative diseases.

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Under the terms of this collaboration, SynSmart will synthesize a substantial library of novel membrane-protecting molecules at its Mumbai research facility. Upon screening, the collaboration could be extended to follow-on chemistry as well as potential work in ADME-PK areas, with the intention to accelerate the project to candidate selection.

Commenting on this, Mr. Saurabh Kapure, CEO at SynSmart said, "This collaboration is a testimony of value that SynSmart can bring to the table for its partners. With lab operations running in multi-shift mode and lean team hierarchy, the speed and cost-savings help partners get more done for less."

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Also commenting on this, Dr. Kelvin Stott, Founder and CEO at Amporin said, "We are excited to form this collaboration with SynSmart as it will accelerate the cross-target screening, optimization and selection of disease-modifying treatments for multiple deadly degenerative diseases in parallel, while validating the scope and potential of our unique asset platform."

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