Puducherry [India], September 1 (ANI): Puducherry chief minister Rangaswamy on Wednesday announced minimum wages for its government employees and also hiked pensions for martyrs.

"Puducherry government employees will be paid a minimum wage of Rs10,000 per month," the chief minister said in the Legislative Assembly.

The CM also said that martyr's pension will now be increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000.

The chief minister of the union territory also said that he will always ask for the statehood of Puducherry. "It is our right to seek that status and we are taking action," he said.

CM Rangasamy also announced in the state assembly that all education loans received by the Puducherry Backward Development Corporation will be cancelled. (ANI)

